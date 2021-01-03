New Year’s resolutions: Siouxlanders say what good habits they want to pick up in 2021

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- We're just three days into 2021 and many people like to start out the new year with a resolution.

We asked some Siouxlanders what new habits they'd like to pick up in the new year and here's what they had to say.

"My good New Year's habit is spending some more quality time with the kids. We're out here at Cone Park going sledding for the first time," said Kristi Meinke.

"I'd like to be able to get together with all our family to be able to do stuff more. Like this, together," said Christopher Mannion.

"New Year's is always about getting healthier to me I think. But it never usually happens too long. But, you know just making better choices," said Kayla Helmhold.

"I just want to keep making good decisions and keep doing good in school and all that," said Mannion.

"I just want to make my family proud. Do the right thing. That's the best thing to do," said Jace Meinke.

"I got to drop my old attitude and pick up a new one. That's what I got to do," said Evan White.

"Gotta drop all your mistakes that you're making and move on from all that," said Jace Meinke.