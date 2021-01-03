Police have identified the victim of the New Year’s Day homicide

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police have identified the victim of the shooting early New Year's Day.

Police say Mia Alexis-Marie Kritis of Sioux City was the victim of the homicide on Walker St.

Police have not yet released names of the others injured as they are juveniles. Detectives in the case are continuing to follow up on several leads and are asking anyone who was at the residence at the time to come forward.

Police also say that they want to reassure witnesses they will face no charges for attending the underage party, and that their priority is the investigation into the murder of Kritis