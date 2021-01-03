Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 70, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 52
Aberdeen Christian 72, Britton-Hecla 29
Beresford 46, Parker 33
Canistota 65, Elkton-Lake Benton 61, OT
Centerville 54, Colome 42
Deubrook 60, Wilmot 52
Estelline/Hendricks 51, James Valley Christian 38
Flandreau 65, Castlewood 51
Gregory 72, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47
Harding County 65, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 48
Harrisburg 81, Douglas 61
Huron 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58
Lemmon 46, Belle Fourche 33
Mobridge-Pollock 50, Sully Buttes 47
Potter County 74, Leola/Frederick 50
Rapid City Central 49, Rapid City Stevens 42
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Watertown 46
Sioux Valley 49, Tea Area 48
Spearfish 56, Hot Springs 37
Sturgis Brown 63, Lead-Deadwood 33
Heritage Classic=
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson, Iowa 65, Canton 46
Dakota Valley 89, Fargo Davies, N.D. 65
DeSmet 58, Viborg-Hurley 54
Platte-Geddes 42, Sisseton 27
St. Mary’s, Remsen, Iowa 50, Florence/Henry 41
St. Thomas More 61, Hamlin 32
Tiospa Zina Tribal 59, Warner 43
Western Christian, Iowa 65, Dell Rapids 64
Sacred Hoops Classic=
Dell Rapids St. Mary 89, White River 72
Lower Brule 81, Freeman Academy/Marion 63
Madison 55, Lakota Tech 25
Parkston 45, Kimball/White Lake 30
West Central 52, Custer 41
Winner 58, Lennox 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 68, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 66, OT
Aberdeen Christian 32, Britton-Hecla 30
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Gregory 25
Belle Fourche 36, Wall 34
Beresford 46, Parker 33
Centerville 39, Colome 35
Florence/Henry 59, Milbank 28
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 61, Harding County 48
Hill City 66, Chamberlain 50
James Valley Christian 54, Estelline/Hendricks 28
Lakota Tech 71, Langford 22
Mitchell 67, Brandon Valley 62
Mobridge-Pollock 45, Sully Buttes 40
Newell 69, McIntosh 20
Pierre 56, Watertown 47
Potter County 59, Leola/Frederick 40
Rapid City Stevens 48, Rapid City Central 46
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Huron 43
Spearfish 56, Hot Springs 13
St. Thomas More 76, Rapid City Christian 35
Sturgis Brown 60, Lead-Deadwood 27
Tea Area 67, Dell Rapids 32
Viborg-Hurley 55, Dakota Valley 53
Winner 69, Parkston 40
Sacred Hoops Classic=
Kimball/White Lake 43, Lower Brule 32
Madison 34, Custer 23
White River 62, West Central 60
