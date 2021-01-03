Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

12:10 am South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 70, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 52

Aberdeen Christian 72, Britton-Hecla 29

Beresford 46, Parker 33

Canistota 65, Elkton-Lake Benton 61, OT

Centerville 54, Colome 42

Deubrook 60, Wilmot 52

Estelline/Hendricks 51, James Valley Christian 38

Flandreau 65, Castlewood 51

Gregory 72, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47

Harding County 65, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 48

Harrisburg 81, Douglas 61

Huron 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58

Lemmon 46, Belle Fourche 33

Mobridge-Pollock 50, Sully Buttes 47

Potter County 74, Leola/Frederick 50

Rapid City Central 49, Rapid City Stevens 42

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Watertown 46

Sioux Valley 49, Tea Area 48

Spearfish 56, Hot Springs 37

Sturgis Brown 63, Lead-Deadwood 33

Heritage Classic=

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson, Iowa 65, Canton 46

Dakota Valley 89, Fargo Davies, N.D. 65

DeSmet 58, Viborg-Hurley 54

Platte-Geddes 42, Sisseton 27

St. Mary’s, Remsen, Iowa 50, Florence/Henry 41

St. Thomas More 61, Hamlin 32

Tiospa Zina Tribal 59, Warner 43

Western Christian, Iowa 65, Dell Rapids 64

Sacred Hoops Classic=

Dell Rapids St. Mary 89, White River 72

Lower Brule 81, Freeman Academy/Marion 63

Madison 55, Lakota Tech 25

Parkston 45, Kimball/White Lake 30

West Central 52, Custer 41

Winner 58, Lennox 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 68, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 66, OT

Aberdeen Christian 32, Britton-Hecla 30

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Gregory 25

Belle Fourche 36, Wall 34

Beresford 46, Parker 33

Centerville 39, Colome 35

Florence/Henry 59, Milbank 28

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 61, Harding County 48

Hill City 66, Chamberlain 50

James Valley Christian 54, Estelline/Hendricks 28

Lakota Tech 71, Langford 22

Mitchell 67, Brandon Valley 62

Mobridge-Pollock 45, Sully Buttes 40

Newell 69, McIntosh 20

Pierre 56, Watertown 47

Potter County 59, Leola/Frederick 40

Rapid City Stevens 48, Rapid City Central 46

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Huron 43

Spearfish 56, Hot Springs 13

St. Thomas More 76, Rapid City Christian 35

Sturgis Brown 60, Lead-Deadwood 27

Tea Area 67, Dell Rapids 32

Viborg-Hurley 55, Dakota Valley 53

Winner 69, Parkston 40

Sacred Hoops Classic=

Kimball/White Lake 43, Lower Brule 32

Madison 34, Custer 23

White River 62, West Central 60

