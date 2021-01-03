Sheriff’s deputy: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas church

WINONA, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and another was wounded in a shooting at an East Texas church.

Smith County Sheriff’s Sgt. Larry Christian says deputies were called to the Starrville Methodist Church near Winona for a reported shooting around 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

Christian says two people were found shot and that a suspect who fled the scene has been arrested. He says there were no services going on when the shooting took place.

He couldn't immediately provide more details, saying an investigation is ongoing. Winona is a small town about 100 miles east of Dallas.