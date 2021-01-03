South Dakota tops 100,000 in cumulative COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials say the state has gone over the 100,000 mark in the number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Sunday’s update showed 703 new cases that included two days of data because of the New Year’s holiday. The number of total positive tests stands at 100,532. The COVID Tracking Project says there were nearly 623 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks 34th in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 308 people in South Dakota tested positive in the past week.