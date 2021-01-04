3.1 magnitude earthquake felt in southeast South Dakota

TYNDALL, S.D. (KTIV) - A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was registered in South Dakota on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS earthquake notification system reported the quake in Bon Homme County, a little over three-and-a-half miles north northeast of Tyndall.

The USG says it occurred at about 8:55 a.m. Central Time and was located about three miles underneath the earth's crust.

As of 10:30 a.m., 13 people have reported they felt the quake. You can report if you felt the quake here.

The USGS says an earthquake of this magnitude is usually felt by several people and the vibrations feel like a truck passing by with hanging objects known to noticeably swing. Earthquakes between magnitudes two and three have weak shakings and usually no damage occurs.