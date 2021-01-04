A final EPA rollback under Trump curbs use of health studies

The Trump administration has completed action on one of its biggest remaining rollbacks of public health and environmental rules. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler has wrapped up what he calls a transparency rule. The change could bar the agency from considering the findings of public-health studies unless the studies’ raw data is made public. Opponents say that would violate medical confidentiality. Academics, public-health officials and others say the intent is to make future public-health regulation more difficult. Wheeler says the change is in the interest of transparency.