A new sheriff in town: What Chad Sheehan plans for his time in office

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There's a new sheriff in town in Woodbury County.

Chad Sheehan ran unopposed and won the general election for sheriff back in November.

"This profession is a calling. It's who you are," said Sheehan.

New Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said he wants to take care of the people that work for him and make sure the community is taken care of too. To do that, he'll start doing town halls in smaller communities to be able to listen to their voices.

"You know oftentimes we think we know what people in the communities want. Sometimes we're right. Sometimes we're not. The only way to really find out is to get together with them," said Sheehan.

Sheehan added he's already reached out to Woodbury County police departments to begin building those relationships as well.

"We're all trying to accomplish the same goals. And we're going to work together to do the best that we can to keep the public safe. To make sure that they have confidence in us. That we're constantly striving to do the best that we can to keep everybody safe," said Sheehan.

Along with the town halls for community engagement, Sheehan's also already added on a new sergeant position on the patrol division for training and plans on finding ways to utilize retired law enforcement as reserve deputies in schools. He said while there will be a lot to balance on the administrative side, he won't just be in the office.

"I think that it's imperative particularly in this profession that you lead by example. And that you're out as much as you possibly can be working with the folks that are out doing the day-to-day work. And so I think it's important to let them know that you're out there and you're aware of what they're going through on a daily basis. And so as much as I can be I will be trying to be as hands-on as I can," said Sheehan.

He also said he's excited to be a voice for the profession.

"It's who I am. And I think the people that work in this profession would agree it's a calling. It's not a job it's who you are it's what you're about," said Sheehan.

Sheehan said former Sheriff Dave Drew helped him acclimate to the position in the two months leading up to the big day.