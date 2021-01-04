After a busy 2020, Food Bank of Siouxland looks forward to 2021

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The COVID-19 Pandemic brought on a lot of struggles for Siouxlanders in 2020.

Families around the area were faced with food insecurity, financial difficulties, and other issues brought on by the virus. However, the Food Bank of Siouxland was there to step up to the plate and help people in need.

Officials said this holiday season from Christmas to Thanksgiving was the busiest one yet, but thanks to their donors they think 2021 will be a good year.

"The siouxland community has just overwhelmingly generous with product for us. There was several food drives that helped bring product in and also cash or check donations that really allowed us to go out and fill in any of the holes or gaps of product that were missing." said Jake Wanderscheid Executive Director of Food Bank of Siouxland.

Wanderscheid also said that helping people through the food bank is "a paycheck to the heart."

Their goal for 2021? They're hoping to give 350,000 pounds of food to the community.

To learn more about the Food Bank of Siouxland or make a donation, click here.