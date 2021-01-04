Amazon’s Bezos tops list of richest charitable gifts in 2020

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The world’s richest person made the single largest charitable contribution in 2020, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of top donations, a $10 billion gift that is intended to help fight climate change. Amazon’s founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, whose “real-time” worth Forbes magazine estimates at roughly $188 billion, used his contribution to launch his Bezos Earth Fund. The fund has paid out $790 million so far, according to the Chronicle. Setting aside Bezos’ whopping gift, though, the sum of the top 10 donations last year — $2.6 billion — was the lowest since 2011, even as many billionaires vastly increased their wealth in the stock market rally that catapulted technology shares last year.