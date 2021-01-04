Decision day in Georgia with Senate majority at stake

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are set to decide the balance of power in Congress in a pair of high-stakes Senate runoff elections. Tuesday’s voting will help determine President-elect Joe Biden’s capacity to enact what may be the most progressive governing agenda in generations. Democrats must win both of the state’s elections to gain the Senate majority. Republicans are unified against Biden’s plans for health care, environmental protection and civil rights. But some fear that outgoing President Donald Trump’s brazen attempts to undermine the integrity of the nation’s voting systems may scare away Georgia voters.