Emergency personnel respond to semi vs. car accident in Sioux County, IA

UPDATE (5 p.m.)

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says the intersection of Highway 10 and 75 is now open.

No other updates on the crash have been provided.

PREVIOUS (4:30 p.m.)

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Emergency personnel in Sioux County, Iowa are responding to a semi vs. car accident a few miles west of Orange City.

According to our news partner, Sioux County Radio, the accident occurred at the intersection of Highways 75 and 10, also known as Million Dollar Corner.

Sioux County Radio says few details are known about the accident except that an Avera medical helicopter landed at the scene to remove one of the injured.

Sioux County authorities are asking people to avoid the area and find an alternate route.