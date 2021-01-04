Fog finally clears but mid-week snow becomes possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After yet another foggy start to the day, we finally cleared out better by the afternoon and with lots of sunshine we saw highs get warmer than what we’ve been seeing into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

While we shouldn’t see the widespread fog that much of Siouxland has seen over the last several days, we could still see patchy areas of fog tonight with lows in the teens.

Clouds will also be on the increase Monday night leaving us with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

A system is then going to move in giving us a chance of a mix of precipitation developing Tuesday night which could even include a little light freezing rain.

That mix turns to some light snow Wednesday with highs on Wednesday in the low 30s.

At this point, it’s looking like parts of Siouxland could see some 1 to 3 inch snow accumulations.

I'll have more details about this system and the rest of your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.