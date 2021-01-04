Getting some sunshine Monday after another foggy start

The persistent fog of the last few days continues this morning with the visibility under a mile for much of northwest Iowa.



However, a weak front is making its way through the area and it will switch the wind to the northwest, pulling drier air into Siouxland and helping to finally get rid of the fog.



A brief period of light precipitation is possible this morning as the front moves through the area.



However, clearing will set in late this morning and we even get some sunshine by the afternoon.



Highs will be a little warmer today as we reach the mid to upper 30s.



Overnight clouds will start to move back in and we even have the chance to develop some patchy fog again ahead of those clouds.



We also have some snow moving in Tuesday night and lasting through the day on Wednesday.



How much snow to expect and what to expect for the rest of the week on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.