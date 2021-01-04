Greek Church tells priests to ignore pandemic closure order

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s powerful Orthodox Church is rebelling against a government order briefly closing places of worship under a weeklong drive to tighten virus restrictions before the planned reopening of schools. The conservative Church’s ruling body issued a statement Monday directing priests to admit worshippers during indoor services for Wednesday’s feast of the Epiphany. The Holy Synod said it “does not accept” the new restrictions, in force from Jan. 3-10, and would send a letter of protest to the center-right government. Church functionaries have shown a mixed response to pandemic containment measures, largely ranging from lukewarm support to virulent opposition.