Police: Gun violence in Sioux City has increased over the past year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Gun violence in Sioux City has gone up in the past year. That's according to an unofficial 2019-2020 comparison report from the Sioux City Police Department.

That report is showing there has been an increase in crimes involving guns. In 2019 there was 1 "act of terrorism," while in 2020 that number rose to 14. Sgt. Jeremy McClure said "acts of terrorism" involve a person shooting into an occupied structure.

The report also shows robbery has gone up from 30 to 40 crimes, while willful injury has slightly increased from 30 to 32. And murder with the use of a firearm went up from 1 to 2.

"Frequently, a lot of the people who are involved in these crimes are not carrying guns legally, they don't have conceal carry permits or they are felons," said McClure. "They are possessing stolen firearms and such and so we are doing whatever we can to get them off the streets, and again, we'll bring those other resources in to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

McClure said they thoroughly investigate these types of crimes and prosecute the suspects to the furthest extent of the law. But he said in order to do that, witnesses need to cooperate with law enforcement.