Iowans break state record for voter registration again

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - For the third month in a row, Iowans have yet again set a record for the number of active registered voters in the state.

On Monday, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Iowa has 2,124,895 active registered voters.

“We are consistently one of the best states in the country for voter registration and participation, and that trend continues,” said Secretary Pate. “The reforms we have put in place, including online voter registration, our high school voter outreach efforts, and the Safe at Home address confidentiality program for survivors of violence, have all played a role in these record numbers. I’m proud of Iowans’ unparalleled level of civic engagement.”

For third month in a row, Iowans set a record for the number of active registered voters in the state. We're now at 2,124,895 active registered voters. Iowa is consistently one of the best states in the nation for voter registration & participation. #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/UwSkHFTKfK — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) January 4, 2021

The Office of the Iowa Secretary of State says more than 90% of Iowa's eligible population is registered to vote.