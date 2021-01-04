Jan. 3: Nebraska reports 169,000 total positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations at 511

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 738 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 169,000.

Three additional deaths were recorded on Sunday, pushing Nebraska's death toll to 1,672.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 511 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease from 503 reported on Saturday. A total of 5,270 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries have risen from 105,963 to 112,856.

So far, 853,485 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 684,070 tests have come back negative.

Local health department did not release updated numbers for Cedar, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Madison, Stanton, Thurston and Wayne counties on Saturday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.