Jan. 4: Iowa reports 46 more COVID-19 deaths, 571 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 601 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 284,265 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 284,265 by 10 a.m. Monday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 244,620 have recovered, an increase of 598 since yesterday.

The state has reported 46 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,992.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (244,620) and the number of deaths (3,992) from the total number of cases (284,866) shows there are currently 36,254 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 1,369 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,365,713 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity slightly increased to 13.3%, which is up from 13.1% reported on Sunday.

According to the health department's latest report, 571 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 577 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 117 are in the ICU with 55 on ventilators. State data shows 65% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 105 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,139 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 17 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,394. To date, 10,987 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported no additional virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll to 168.

A total of 49 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, seven new cases were reported for a total of 3,749 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,230 have recovered.

The county has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its total to 27.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,561 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of six since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,302 have recovered.

Clay County has reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 15.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County one new case was reported, bringing the total to 1,729. Of those cases, 1,505 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 20.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,369 cases on Sunday, and that number rose to 3,377 by Monday morning. Of those cases, 2,972 have recovered.

Five additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 53.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported three additional cases bringing its total to 4,371. Of those cases, 3,910 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 44.