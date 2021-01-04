Jan. 4: Nebraska reports 585 new cases, 10 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 585 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 169,585.

Ten additional deaths were recorded on Monday, pushing Nebraska's death toll to 1,682.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 527 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, an increase from 511 reported on Sunday. A total of 5,321 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries have risen to 114,249, an increase of 1,393 from Sunday.

So far, 854,716 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 684,715 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Monday, pushing the county's total to 720. Of those cases, 612 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dashboard shows that there has been ten deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Monday, pushing the county's total to 3,627.

Since last Thursday, there have been two additional deaths. This has increased the county's total number of COVID-19 deaths to 58.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported one new case of COVID-19 in Dixon County, pushing the county's total to 548. Of those cases, 451 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there has been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, pushing the county's total to 920. Of those cases, 726 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there has been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County, pushing the county's total to 942. Of those cases, 829 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there has been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Monday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.