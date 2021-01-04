Jan. 4: South Dakota reports 111 more COVID-19 cases, nearly 27,000 vaccines have been administered

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 111 more cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the state's total to 100,643.

According to Monday's report, 86 of the new cases are confirmed and 25 are probable.

State data shows 68 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 93,099. State health officials say there are 6,031 active cases in the state, a decrease of 43 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the state's death toll to 1,513.

Currently, 268 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,742 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 12,734 Pfizer vaccines and 14,218 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had two new cases, bringing its total to 1,479. Of those cases, 1,418 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 226 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported four new cases, bringing its total to 1,649. State health officials say 1,543 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 12.

So far, Clay County has administered 338 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,904 to 6,911. Officials say 6,379 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, keeping its COVID-19 death toll to 66.

The state health department says 3,319 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen three new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,641. So far, 1,478 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

So far, 143 vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported three new cases, bringing the total to 2,533. Officials say 2,294 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. The county has had 26 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 1,032 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.