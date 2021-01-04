Lexington man arraigned in shooting death of 15-year-old

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old Lexington man is being held without bond after being charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old. Ramon Gonzalez-Romero was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Prosecutors allege he killed Jovanny Gandara early Saturday. Lexington police say Gandara was shot after an altercation in northwest Lexington. Friends took him to a Lexington hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The weapon used in the shooting has been recovered.