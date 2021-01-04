Sioux City couple building food truck lot to help small community businesses

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland couple is working on a project to help small businesses in the community. For months now, Peggy La and her husband John Keoasa have been building a Food Truck Lot.

"We have been traveling around for the past few years, and we like to eat out. We have seen food trucks everywhere no matter what city. We have traveled the country and we think this is a poppin' scene, that's growing," said Peggy La of Sioux City.

That "poppin' scene" will be located on West 7th Street right here in Sioux City. The couple said the goal with the new addition is to bring more diversity to the city and maximize business for the food truck owners.

"We wanted to be a niche in the community with something thriving and new. We wanted to be the first to make it happen and be the first pioneers of bringing something innovative to the community," said John Keoasa.

"I'm pretty positive it will be a big hit in the area," said La.

The lot provides enough room for seven food trucks.

La said the food trucks must show proof that they have a food permit license and insurance before being allowed to use it. The cost for a spot on the lot will be $500 a month.

"First come, first serve for the whole month, and you can decide if you like it or not and you can stay for the next month, it's up to you," said La.

The couple is still trying to decide on a good name for their new project. They have narrowed it down to two options: Yummy Blox or Yummy Corner.

John and Peggy plan on a grand opening next spring. For those interested in contacting Peggy for a spot on the lot you can call her at (712) 204-62-63.