Monday’s Scores

8:42 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calamus-Wheatland 70, Central City 37

LeMars 90, Sioux Center 51

Waukee 82, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54

Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Clear Lake 33

West Fork, Sheffield 77, Osage 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clarinda Academy vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ccd.

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Baxter, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron-Westfield 53, Lawton-Bronson 39

Calamus-Wheatland 41, Central City 34

Centerville 47, Fairfield 36

Central Elkader 58, Edgewood-Colesburg 52

Clarksville 50, North Butler, Greene 34

Dunkerton 51, Postville 25

Iowa Valley, Marengo 43, Lone Tree 36

Kingsley-Pierson 65, St. Mary’s, Remsen 53

LeMars 54, Sioux Center 49

Lenox 58, Griswold 35

Logan-Magnolia 56, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41

Melcher-Dallas 39, Murray 35

Mount Pleasant 54, New London 38

Nevada 60, Saydel 27

Sibley-Ocheyedan 60, Trinity Christian High School 26

Sioux City, East 44, Yankton, S.D. 31

Sioux City, North 59, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 19

Spirit Lake 48, Sheldon 32

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30, Webster City 29

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, Janesville 34

Waukee 75, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 50

Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Clear Lake 33

West Burlington 54, Keokuk 43

Westwood, Sloan 69, Woodbine 39

Woodward-Granger 27, Madrid 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

