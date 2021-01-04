Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cornerstone Christian 44, College View Academy 36
Medicine Valley 70, Alma 38
Omaha Concordia 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 43
Platteview 62, Plattsmouth 55
Southern 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 52, Medicine Valley 36
Auburn 41, Omaha Mercy 34
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 70, Wayne 32
College View Academy 35, Cornerstone Christian 30
Hemingford 40, Hay Springs 22
Whiting, Iowa 43, Parkview Christian 35
York 42, Waverly 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com