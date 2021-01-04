Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:29 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cornerstone Christian 44, College View Academy 36

Medicine Valley 70, Alma 38

Omaha Concordia 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 43

Platteview 62, Plattsmouth 55

Southern 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 52, Medicine Valley 36

Auburn 41, Omaha Mercy 34

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 70, Wayne 32

College View Academy 35, Cornerstone Christian 30

Hemingford 40, Hay Springs 22

Whiting, Iowa 43, Parkview Christian 35

York 42, Waverly 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

