Monolith, NPPD sign large renewable energy agreement

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Monolith Materials and Nebraska Public Power District are working to bring a large renewable energy project to the state. Monolith announced Monday that it signed a letter of intent for NPPD to provide enough renewable energy to generate 2 million megawatt-hours every year. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that is enough power for Monolith to completely power a $1 billion expansion of a plant near Hallam with renewable energy. NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent said the utility will seek proposals for wind and solar generation in March and expects to have agreements by Sept. 1.