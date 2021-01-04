Nebraska expects ramp up of vaccinations after slow start

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials who are leading the state’s pandemic response expect a large increase in coronavirus vaccinations over the next two weeks after a slowdown over the holidays. New data from the state’s tracking portal shows that Nebraska has given 36,360 vaccinations so far out of the 94,697 doses in its possession. Most who have received initial doses at this point are front-line health care workers who were given first priority. Nebraska began vaccinating people on Dec. 15 but saw sharp drops in daily doses administered on Dec. 25 and the two following days. The numbers rose to roughly 3,000 per day afterward but dropped again to 1,579 on Jan. 1.