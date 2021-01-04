One dead, two injured In Texas church shooting

(KETK/NBC News) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting inside a Texas church early Sunday left a pastor dead and two church members wounded.

The shooting took place at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona.

Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, of Marshall, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of pastor Mark Allen McWilliams.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith told reporters that Woolen broke into the church and was hiding after a previous incident when he was discovered by Pastor McWilliams.

Woolen struggled with the pastor, who had a gun, then shot him.

As he was fleeing the property Woolen shot a church member, Smith said during a news conference.

Congregation members said the second person shot was Mike Seller. Seller was hit by a bullet in the shoulder and is in a Tyler hospital. Seller’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

McWilliams’ wife was injured when she fell and hurt her shoulder.

