One person sent to hospital after stabbing in Storm Lake, IA

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - One person was sent to the hospital after Storm Lake police responded to a stabbing Saturday afternoon.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Walnut Street in Storm Lake at about 4:25 p.m. on Jan. 2.

On arrival, police say they found a juvenile female at the residence suffering from a stomach wound.

The victim reported to police that an unknown male entered the residence, and after confronting the man, the victim was stabbed in the stomach. The victim reported the suspect then fled the residence.

The female was transported to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation and police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the SLPD at (712) 732-8010.