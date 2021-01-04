Randy Feenstra sworn in as northwest Iowa’s new congressman

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Randy Feenstra has been sworn in as northwest Iowa's new congressman.

The Republican from Hull took the oath of office on Sunday, along with other incoming lawmakers.

Feenstra will hold Iowa's 4th District seat in the U.S. House, formally occupied by Republican Steve King, who had it for 18 years.

Feenstra defeated Democrat J.D. Scholten in November's General Election.

"Guided by faith and family, it is my solemn promise to Iowans that I will defend the Constitution of the United States and faithfully discharge my duties as a United States Representative." said Feenstra on his Twitter account.