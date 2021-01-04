See the week’s top plays on the SportsFource Rewind

The high school and college basketball seasons heat back up this week as 2021 gets underway. A few Siouxland teams powered their way through the break.vHere are the week's top plays on the Sports Fource Rewind.

The top-ranked Dakota Valley boys improved to 4-0 with a road win last Monday. With time ticking down in the first half, Paul Bruns hits from near midcourt for the three-pointer. He finished with 36 points and Dakota Valley wins big, 100-63.

On Wednesday, the Pierce girls moved into the finals at the Northeast Nebraska Shootout. Kenzie Moeller swishes the triple and the Bluejays pull away to beat Pender 57-31.

The Pierce boys improved to 7-0 with a win over Cedar Catholic. Logan Moeller drives in and gets his layup to rattle in. Pierce wins, 52 to 46.

The Northwestern men picked up their tenth win of the season on Wednesday. Trent Hilbrands gets two of his game high 25 points and the Red Raiders pound Presentation, 98-64.

The Morningside women are still in first place in the GPAC. Grace Meyers passes to Sophia Peppers on the give and go. On New Year's Eve, the Mustangs get a win, 75-62.

The Dordt women have won six of their last seven. Erika Feenstra scored 14 points as the Defenders beat Dakota Wesleyan, 70-60. That's the sports Fource Rewind.