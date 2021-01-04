Sioux City City Council approves new fireworks ordinance, property owners now liable for violations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council has passed a new firework ordinance that'll change how fines will work inside the city's limits.

The ordinance was passed Monday night 4-1, with councilman Pete Groetken opposing. It makes private property owners liable for the illegal discharging of fireworks. The charge would be a municipal infraction.

With the previous ordinance, the fine for shooting off fireworks outside of designated times was $250. With the passing of this new ordinance, the fine is put on the property owner not the individual shooting off fireworks. The second offense under this ordinance can be a $500 fine.

According to Sioux City's website, fireworks can only be discharged from private property at the following times:

July 3: From 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.

July 4: From 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Dec. 31: 1 p.m. - midnight.

Jan. 1: Midnight - 12:30 a.m.

During Monday night's meeting, one landlord told the council he believes it's a subjective ordinance and doesn't make sense to put blame on property owners.

While Councilman Dan Moore said he would put out public service announcements to educate the public on the ins and outs of the ordinance.

This is a Developing Story. KTIV's Claire Bradshaw was at Monday's meeting and will have more information on tonight's council meeting on News 4 at Ten.