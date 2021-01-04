Two injured in explosion at southeast Iowa home

WASHINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Police say two people suffered injuries during an explosion at a home in southeast Iowa. The incident was reported early Monday in a residential area of Washington. KCRG-TV reports all the residents of the home were evacuated. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire caused by the explosion. The explosion blew out windows in neighboring homes. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Washington is about 30 miles south of Iowa City.