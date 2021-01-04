UK watchdog investigates Ryanair’s ‘jab & go’ ad

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s advertising watchdog has launched an investigation into budget carrier Ryanair, after receiving 1,600 complaints about an ad that suggested consumers should “jab & go.’’ The authority said Monday that some consumers objected to the ad, which featured a syringe and a small bottle labeled “vaccine.’’ Some argued it was misleading to suggest vaccine will be rolled out across the population by the spring and that travel restrictions would be lifted. Other consumers objected to what they saw as the trivialization of the impact of the pandemic on society. The budget airline did not immediately respond when asked about the investigation.