‘Wonder Woman 1984’ adds $5.5 million in 2nd US weekend

In its second weekend in U.S. theaters, “Wonder Woman 1984” earned an estimated $5.5 million in ticket sales. That’s according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s a 67% drop for the superhero sequel, which is playing on 2,151 screens and is also currently streaming free for HBO Max subscribers. “Wonder Woman 1984” has made $28.5 million to date from the U.S., where about 39% of theaters are open. Disney and Pixar’s “Soul,” which skipped U.S. theaters and is available for free for Disney+ subscribers, added $16.5 million internationally _ a 114% increase from its opening in the same markets last weekend.