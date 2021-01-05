A wintry mix develops tonight leading to some slippery Wednesday travel

Cloud cover is moving in this morning and that will be with us through the day.



Highs will end up near 40 degrees with a southeast breeze at 10 to 20 miles per hour.



As we get into the late evening hours light rain looks to develop and we will have to keep a close eye on the temperatures as freezing rain is possible.



This mix continues overnight with snow beginning to mix in late in the night.



There may be enough light freezing rain that scattered slick areas may develop and affect the morning commute.



Gradually the mix changes to all light snow Wednesday morning and continues through the day.



The snow winds down Wednesday evening with most areas ending up in the 1-2 inch range though some of eastern Siouxland will likely end up under an inch.



The latest on what to expect as this system moves through Siouxland and what to expect for the rest of the week on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.