Addressing food insecurity in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday, Iowa State Sen. Jackie Smith and leaders with the Community Action Agency and Mayflower Congregational Church spoke about food insecurity in Sioux City.

The group talked about how they have continued to see more and more families become food insecure over the course of the pandemic.

Mayflower Congregational church said each month they do a food giveaway.

Leaders with the church said since the pandemic started they've seen triple the amount of people coming in for those food giveaways.

"We're a small church we're small but mighty we always say. We've got some help but the numbers are getting so big and our food is all gone. I mean every inch of it is gone," Julie Cunningham, Chairman of the Board of Mission and Outreach.

Cunningham added they've seen lines go two and a half blocks around just to get to the food.