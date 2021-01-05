Asia Today: Thailand counts more virus cases, limits travel

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand is reporting 527 new coronavirus cases, most of them migrant workers who already were isolated, as the government tightens movements of people around the country. Thailand has been struggling with a sudden virus surge after months of hardly any domestic cases. Large parts of the country, including Bangkok, are under various lockdown restrictions. But the government has not yet taken measures as strict as last year’s, when it successfully stamped out local transmission. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha instead implored people to stay home, saying, “We don’t want to lock down the entire country because we know what the problems are, so can you all lock down yourselves?”