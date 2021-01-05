Asian stocks mixed after Wall St retreat as virus cases rise

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as Japanese shares echoed pullbacks on Wall Street while other regional indexes recouped earlier losses amid continuing worries about surging coronavirus cases. Japan’s benchmark fell Tuesday as the government was preparing to declare a state of emergency. Shares rose in South Korea and China. Coronavirus cases keep climbing at frightening rates around the world, threatening to bring more lockdown orders that would punish the economy. U.S. stocks pulled back as big swings return to Wall Street where the dominant expectation is for a powerful economic rebound to sweep the world.