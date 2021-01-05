Automotive products firm to open WVa distribution center

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A company that makes and distributes automotive parts and racing products is opening a 300,000-square-foot distribution center in eastern West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice says the Speedway Motors distribution center in Kearneysville will bring 25 jobs to the state. The Lincoln, Nebraska-based family owned business plans to start hiring this month for jobs that include human resources, warehouse and maintenance. Speedway Motors CEO Clay Smith says the West Virginia location will cut shipping times for customers on the East Coast.