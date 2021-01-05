Custer County deputy shoots, wounds man who pointed gun

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy shot and wounded a man in Custer who refused to drop a gun and pointed it at the officer. Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley said in a release that the shooting happened after a woman called 911 Sunday evening and requested help at her home. The release said the call was disconnected before she could give further explanation. The Rapid City Journal reports that a man inside the house was holding a firearm and refused to drop it after the deputy and woman told him to do so. Authorities say the man’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.