EXPLAINER: Biden’s Iran problem is getting worse by the day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has an Iran problem. And, it’s getting more complicated by the day. Thanks to provocative moves by Iran and less-than-coherent actions by the outgoing Trump administration, the president-elect is facing an increasingly uncertain situation when it comes to Iran. In the past week alone, President Donald Trump’s team has dispatched B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf and reversed an order to bring home the only U.S. aircraft carrier in the region. On Monday, Iran announced it had resumed advanced uranium enrichment in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, and it seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker and its crew.