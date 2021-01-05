Flu numbers see sharp decrease in 2020-21 season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As the world focuses on the COVID-19 virus, other viruses are still present, like the flu. However, the flu isn't the threat during its peak season this year.

UnityPoint - St. Luke's, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and Siouxland District Health say the flu is almost non-existent in the area right now.

Administrators at both hospitals say they haven’t had any in-patients with the flu this season.

The numbers provided by Siouxland District Health show the last flu cases were reported at the end of August.

Kristen Beal, an Infection Preventionist at UnityPoint, says it's unusual, but there's an explanation behind it.

“We’ve always encouraged good cough etiquette in the past. And with wearing our masks, that’s containing all the respiratory droplets that all these respiratory viruses spread by…good hand hygiene and keeping kids home when they’re sick, and disinfecting high touch surfaces," said Beal.

Beal says she hopes people wear masks around flu season once the pandemic is over, to help keep the numbers low. Administrators remind that its never too late to get your flu shot.