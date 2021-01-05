Former Akron, IA clerk sentenced to 5 of years probation for stealing $70,000 in city funds

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - The former city clerk of a community in Plymouth County, has been sentenced to five years of probation in the theft of more than $70,000 in city funds.

Fifty-one-year-old Angela Sorensen, of Akron, was sentenced yesterday, after entering an Alford plea to first-degree theft. She was city clerk of Westfield from May 2013 to August 2017.

An audit found more than $74,000 in undeposited utility collections and improper payments.

Sorensen was ordered to pay restitution of more than $7,700 -- the amount not covered by the city's insurance carrier.