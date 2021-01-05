Iowa Attorney General’s Office: Be on the lookout for stimulus check scams

(KTIV) - Officials with the Iowa Attorney General's office are warning people to be on the lookout for possible scams related to the newest round of Stimulus checks.

A spokesman with the office said last time stimulus checks were sent out scammers were not close behind. They said to be on the lookout for any e-mails, calls, texts or social media messages that claim to be able to get you your money faster.

Other red flags include asking for personal information and having links to click on.

"But you know because of the wait they may be getting these messages from scammers to try to take advantage of that impatience or confusion," said Lynn Hicks.