Is it safe for expecting mothers get the COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant women are at a higher risk of of severe illness from COVID-19.

And, they're at risk for adverse outcomes such as preterm birth.

"1 to 3 in a thousand pregnant women will get severe COVID-19 infections, and if you happen to be the 1 to 3 in a thousand, you are more likely to die," said Alfred Fleming, the Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine.

Now that a COVID-19 vaccine is available, the question is: is it safe for a pregnant woman to get the vaccine?

Dr. Alfred Fleming, the Director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at UnityPoint Health St. Lukes Hospital says yes, it is safe for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Close to 30 individuals who were pregnant when they received the vaccine, their babies have not been affected," said Alfred Fleming, the Director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

He says most vaccines are safe to get during pregnancy - the ones that are not safe are those that have a live virus in them.

"This particular messenger RNA vaccine doesn't have live virus in it so it is safe to use in pregnancy. The messenger RNA is degraded very rapidly and very little, if any even crosses the placenta, we don't think any of it does because its degraded so quickly," said Dr. Fleming.

Dr. Fleming says COVID-19 has a spike protein - which enables the virus to enter and infect human cells - is what the immune system responds to.

He says it doesn't cause infection-- it causes an immune response to develop antibodies to fight off COVID-19.

"The mother develops antibodies to COVID-19 and those do cross the placenta and confirm immunity to the baby, another reason why appropriate counseling to the mother, pregnant women should receive the vaccine," said Dr. Fleming.

Dr. Fleming emphasized the importance of consulting your doctor about the COVID-19 vaccine.

He says your doctor will help you decide what's best for you and your baby.

Dr. Fleming adds that it is also safe for breastfeeding mothers, and those trying to get pregnant to get the vaccine.

He says at this point they are not aware of it causing harmful affects.

But again, he says it is important to consult your own doctor to know what's best for you.