Jan. 5: 7 more deaths bring Iowa’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,999

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,813 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 284,866 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 286,679 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 247,723 have recovered, an increase of 3,103 since yesterday.

The state has reported seven additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,999.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (247,723) and the number of deaths (3,999) from the total number of cases (286,679) shows there are currently 36,254 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 3,935 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,369,648 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity slightly increased to 13.4%, which is up from 13.3% reported on Monday.

According to the health department's latest report, 582 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 571 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 115 are in the ICU with 55 on ventilators. State data shows 73% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 100 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,139 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 42 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,436. To date, 11,122 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported three additional virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll to 171.

A total of 46 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 25 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, six new cases were reported for a total of 3,755 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,270 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 27.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,571 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 10 since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,328 have recovered.

Clay County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its total to 16.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 14 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,743. Of those cases, 1,526 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 20.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,377 cases on Monday, and that number rose to 3,397 by Tuesday morning. Of those cases, 3,002 have recovered.

There have been 60 virus-related deaths in Plymouth County since the pandemic began.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 11 additional cases bringing its total to 4,382. Of those cases, 3,945 have recovered.

There have been two additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, bringing its death toll to 46.