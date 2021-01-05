Jan. 5: South Dakota reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, active cases remain above 6,000

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 434 more cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the state's total to 101,076.

According to Tuesday's report, 337 of the new cases are confirmed and 97 are probable.

State data shows 430 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 93,529. State health officials say there are 6,034 active cases in the state, an increase of four since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the state's death toll to 1,513.

Currently, 270 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 268 reported Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,764 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 12,734 Pfizer vaccines and 14,526 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had three new cases, bringing its total to 1,482. Of those cases, 1,424 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 226 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported three new cases, bringing its total to 1,652. State health officials say 1,550 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 12.

So far, Clay County has administered 429 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,911 to 6,937. Officials say 6,414 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, keeping its COVID-19 death toll to 66.

The state health department says 3,336 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen three new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,644. So far, 1,486 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

So far, 144 vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 13 new cases, bringing the total to 2,546. Officials say 2,303 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. The county has had 26 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 1,032 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.