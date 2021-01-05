Kashmiri activists rally in Pakistan, demand referendum

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Dozens of Kashmiri activists have rallied in Pakistan’s capital to urge the United Nations to ensure Kashmir’s right to self-determination under a decades-old resolution on the disputed region. Chanting slogans including “we want freedom” they urged the world community to take notice of alleged Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The rally in Islamabad comes as Kashmiris mark the anniversary of a U.N. resolution passed in 1948 that called for a referendum on whether Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or India.