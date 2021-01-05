Man charged in fatal Sioux City shooting on New Year’s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 19-year-old Sioux City man has been charged in a shooting that killed one woman and injured three other people at a New Year’s party. Sioux City police said Tuesday that Christopher Morales was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. Police say Morales forced a person to go into the home where the party was being held. He and others than fired several shots into the house. Eighteen-year-old Mia Kristis was killed and three juveniles were wounded. Police say Morales could face additional charges after forensic examinations are concluded on evidence found at the scene.